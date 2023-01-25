Donovan Mitchell Talks About The Final Shot And Injury At Buzzer Against The Knicks

Donovan Mitchell felt discomfort in his groin after missing the game-winning shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs fell to the Knicks on Tuesday night in a game that felt like it should've gone Cleveland's way. However, they weren't able to seal the deal and New York walked away victorious.

Cleveland had their chances throughout the game though. This included all the way up to the final possession where they could've tied it with a two or won it with a three.

Donovan Mitchell drove to the rim but was met by the opposition which included a whole lot of contact. Mitchell fell to the ground and stayed there for a few minutes after the final horn and eventually gingerly walked to the locker room.

This is what he had to say about it after the game:

"I went to try and dunk it, both my legs cramped, and my groin just kind of tightened and locked up on me. So, three things happened at the same time"

It's important to remember that Mitchell was just returning from a three-game absence due to a groin strain. He played a total of 38 minutes against the Knicks which was barely the second most on the team. It would make sense that Mitchell was tired by the end of the game.

It was pretty clear that he was in some serious pain after the play. Even in the tone of Mitchell's voice, it was evident that he was uncomfortable.

Hopefully, this groin injury doesn't grow into anything worse.

--------

-----

