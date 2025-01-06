Star Guard Feels Cavaliers Deserve More National Recognition
The Cleveland Cavaliers are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference with a historic 31-4 record.
It's January, and this team continues to prove that they're no fluke. The Wine and Gold are true championship contenders this season, whether they're talked about one or not.
With this in mind, it's hard to believe the Cavaliers aren't getting recognition for having one of the best records in NBA history for this point in the season.
Cleveland's core was disrespected in the first NBA All-Star voting returns, and the team somehow dropped in the NBA power rankings after sweeping a West Coast road trip against four playoff teams.
Darius Garland admitted after Cleveland's win against the Charlotte Hornets that he's not sure why his team is getting more credit.
"I don't know why. And I wish I had the answer to that because I feel that we deserve to have recognition of being the best team in the league," said DG.
"Especially with the group we have and the brand of basketball that we play, it's really exciting, and I think it's fun. I think it's actually great basketball, and it should be shown a lot more ... I guess [Cleveland is] a small market; that's the only thing I can really think of to be honest with you."
It's tough to disagree with anything Garland says here. The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, and this is due to their unselfish brand of basketball, which has led to blowout victories.
The Wine and Gold have a great opportunity to show they're the best basketball team in the country. Their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday will be nationally televised on ESPN.
If the Cavaliers win this game, everyone in the league will consider Cleveland the top team in basketball.