Cleveland Cavaliers Disrespected In Latest All-Star Voting Update
The Cleveland Cavaliers have undoubtedly been the best team in the NBA this season. If their 29-4 record isn't enough evidence, just look at their 11.6 NET rating, which is second-best in basketball.
With a start to the season such as the one the Wine and Gold are having, one would think they'd also have a strong presence in the All-Star race.
However, this isn't the case in the first fan returns on the voting.
Evan Mobley is 10th in the Eastern Conference frontcourt ranking with 145,623 votes, and Donovan Mitchell is second in the guard's category with 718,084 votes. But those are the only two members of the Cavaliers who appear on the list.
We can argue all day long about why Mobley deserves to be higher or Mitchell should be leading the guard voting. But before that, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen deserve their recognition as All-Stars.
Garland is currently averaging 21 points, three rebounds, and seven assists and is trying to join the exclusive list of NBA players who are in the 50/40/90 club (50+ percent from the field, 40+ percent from three-point territory, and 90+ percent from behind the arc).
There's no reason that he shouldn't be an All-Star this season.
There's no denying that Jarrett Allen has taken a step back in terms of his overall production this season, but that has been in favor of letting other players shine.
JA has still put together performances that prove he's one of the best centers in the game. Tuesday night's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Allen outplayed Anthony Davis, is a fantastic example of this.
Allen certainly deserves to be above players such as Peolo Bancher, Franz Wagner, and Joel Embiid, who have barely played this season because of injuries.
The fan vote is only a piece of the puzzle determining which players go to the All-Star Game, so all hope isn't lost for the Cavaliers.
However, this first return shows a great disrespect for Cleveland's accomplishments so far this season.