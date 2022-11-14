Darius Garland Scores A Career-High 51 Points In Loss To Minnesota

Darius Garland struggled quite a bit during the last three games of their West Coast road trip. However, he looked like a different player in the Cavs' return to Rocket Mortgage Field House as he set a new career-high in points scored.

DG finished the night with 51 points on fantastic efficiency. He shot 52 percent from the field and shot a clean 10/15 from behind the arc.

Garland's previous career high was 41 points which he scored against the Indiana Pacers back on March 8th of this year, but last season.

This stat line is impressive in itself when looking at it in the context of a complete game. But it's even more impressive when you realize that half of this came in just the fourth quarter alone. He scored 27 points in the fourth and helped the Cavs cut the lead to two points with less than 10 seconds to play in the game.

It was a great performance for Garland, but unfortunately, the Cavs were not able to finish the game with a win. They drop their fourth straight as they continue to work through their first rough patch of the season.

Hopefully, this performance will give DG some confidence as Cleveland gets ready to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs Can't Complete Comeback, Lose 129-124 To Timberwolves

Kevin Love Makes History Against His Old Team

WATCH: Darius Garland Sinks Buzzer Beater, Gets T'd Up After

"It's Time And Time Again:" J.B. Bickerstaff Calls Out Referees After Cavs Lose To The Warriors

Cavs Drop Third Straight As Warriors Pull Away Late

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn