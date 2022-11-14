Kevin Love Makes History Against His Old Team

Kevin Love's game has evolved a lot during his nine-year tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last year, he accepted a new role coming off the bench for a refreshed Cavs squad that made it to the NBA Play-In Tournament. Over the course of the season, Love committed himself to defense and tied with Blake Griffin for the league lead in charges drawn with 26.

It was a stat that Love said he didn't pay much attention to through the season's first-two months as he acclimated to his new role coming off the bench.

Entering Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that drafted Love out of UCLA in 2008 with the 5th overall pick, Love had already drawn 10 charges.

One thing that hasn't changed throughout the course of his career is his ability to shoot from deep. Love connected on his 1,500th career three pointer on Sunday night against Minnesota with a three-ball in the 3rd quarter.

Love came into Sunday night's game needing just three triples to knock down No. 1,500 for his career and was just six defensive rebounds shy of passing Zydrunas Ilgauskas (3,568) for 3rd on the Cavs all-time defensive rebounds list.

This season, Love is shooting 41-percent from beyond the arc and is one of the key reasons why the Cavs have turned into one of the three-point shooting teams in the NBA.

Love currently leads the Eastern Conference in plus-minus this season at plus-99 and ranks third in the NBA in three-pointers made off the bench with 30 such-triples this season. Love is in the top five (5th) in points per game off the bench with 12.

--------

You may also like:

WATCH: Darius Garland Sinks Buzzer Beater, Gets T'd Up After

"It's Time And Time Again:" J.B. Bickerstaff Calls Out Referees After Cavs Lose To The Warriors

Cavs Drop Third Straight As Warriors Pull Away Late

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell And Evan Mobley Connect On Alley-Oop Against Warriors

Kevin Love Leads The NBA In A Surprising Defensive Stat

Cavaliers Unveil New City Edition Uniform

Has Evan Mobley Been Underrated In His Second Season With The Cavs?

Streak Snapped: Cavs Win Streak Ends With 119-117 Loss To Clippers

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn