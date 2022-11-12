Cavs Drop Third Straight As Warriors Pull Away Late

After the Cavs fell to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff called out his team for being a "disappointing basketball team" because they played arrogant and selfish basketball.

Those are some strong words from a head coach, but they also show he's holding his team with high expectations accountable for their play. It seems that his message has been as the Cavs had 25 assists in the game. Eight of these came from Darius Garland and nine of them from Donovan Mitchell.

But Cleveland couldn't completely bounce back and fell to the Warriors with a final score of 106-101.

The Cavs had an eight-game winning streak earlier this season but now find themselves on the wrong end of a three-game losing streak. Thankfully, they're heading home for their next game on Sunday.

Evan Mobley was easily the standout player of the night for the Cavs. He finished the game with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks. He punished the Warriors in the paint on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

He was especially important on a night when Caris LeVert and the rest of the bench especially struggled. Without Mobley, the Cavs wouldn't have been able to keep it a close game.

Emotions were clearly high with the Warriors the entire night.

Cleveland and Golden State have become quite the rivalry over the last half-decade with the two organizations meeting four times in a row in the Finals.

The Warriors have not played great basketball to start the season. With this win, they still only have a 5-7 record.

This tension led to technical fouls given to both Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors were also given a delay of a game technical foul. These were three free points given to Cleveland the Warriors are lucky they didn't come back to bite them with the game being so close in the end.

But at the end of the day, it was Steph Curry who put on an unreal shooting display which was the downfall of the Cavs. Curry ended the night with 39 points and was 6/11 from three.

At some point, you just have to respect how good he is. Even if that continues to come at the expense of Cleveland.

A tough loss and a tough road trip. Thankfully, the Cavs will travel home to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

