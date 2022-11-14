WATCH: Darius Garland Sinks Buzzer Beater, Gets T'd Up After

There weren't many highlights from the first half of the Cavaliers Sunday night tilt with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Cavs were down 20 points after the first quarter and trailed by double-digits entering halftime after a frustrating first 24 minutes.

The Cavs didn't appear to have an answer for D'Angelo Russell, who scored 15 of his 17 first-half points to help the Timberwolves take an early lead.

As time wound down in the second quarter, it looked like the Cavs might get a shot in the arm to go into halftime.

Darius Garland connected on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from nearly half-court. But the excitement of a potential boost going into halftime at the break was quickly erased.

Garland continued running after letting his shot go and was issued a technical foul when he caught the ball as it came through the basket and tossed it to Minnesota's Rudy Gobert.

He never looked back as the Cavs' point guard continued on into the locker room.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was also issued a technical foul in the aftermath of Garland's buzzer beater and technical. At the half, Garland had scored 19 points as the Cavs trailed 67-50 at the break.

Minnesota shot their technical free-throws to begin the second half as the Wine and Gold attempted to mount a comeback.

The Cavaliers were shorthanded coming into the game and without Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade who were all inactive due to injuries. Their absence turned the attention to the Cavaliers depth and put much of the scoring onus on Garland.

Cleveland went with a starting lineup of Garland, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love and Evan Mobley in the absence of Mitchell, Allen and Wade.

