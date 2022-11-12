"It's Time And Time Again:" J.B. Bickerstaff Calls Out Referees After Cavs Lose To The Warriors

It takes a lot to get J.B. Bickerstaff going. He's usually pretty loud on the bench, but also in control of what he's saying and doing. So you know when he's making a comment about the officiating he really means it and it's a valid point.

He called out the NBA officiating after the Cavs lost to the Warriors late in the game on Friday night.

J.B. said this after the game:

"There were some questionable plays that happened down the stretch. Like Isaac Okoro was clearly hit by Klay Thompson on a moving screen which gives up a three point play. There's no way to defend that. Clearly, if you're aloud to set a moving screen like that he's going to have an advantage. It's time and time again that it keeps happening and I'm yet to figure out what we can do and how we can solve it, but somethings got to be done.

I hope that Bickerstaff is ready to pull out his wallet because he certainly has a fine coming his way. But, he does have a legitimate point. This is the play he was referring to:

That play came with under a minute left and if the foul was called the Cavs would've had a chance to take the lead the next possession. Not a great time for the referee to swallow their whistle.

As frustrated as Bickerstaff was after the game, he didn't blame it all on the officiating. He also criticized Cleveland's defense late and said, "I think we had some defensive lapses that cost us. You can't stop versus these guys."

Overall, it was a rough road trip for the Cavs. After going on an eight-game winning streak they now find themselves on the wrong end of three in a row. Bickerstaff's comments about the officials probably also came from an area of frustration.

Thankfully, that road trip is over and the Cavs will be back in action in downtown Cleveland on Sunday night against the Timberwolves.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs Drop Third Straight As Warriors Pull Away Late

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell And Evan Mobley Connect On Alley-Oop Against Warriors

Kevin Love Leads The NBA In A Surprising Defensive Stat

Cavaliers Unveil New City Edition Uniform

Has Evan Mobley Been Underrated In His Second Season With The Cavs?

Streak Snapped: Cavs Win Streak Ends With 119-117 Loss To Clippers

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn