Donovan Mitchell Is The Only Player In NBA History To Do This

Donovan Mitchell is the only player in NBA history to record 70 or more points while also dishing out 10 or more assists.
There's only one word to describe Donovan Mitchell's performance in Cleveland's win over the Bulls.

Historic.

His 71-point performance will go down as one of the best scoring performances in NBA history. 

He's the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points which engraves his name with other basketball legends such as Wilt Chamberlin and Kobe Bryant. All Mitchell could do was smile and was speechless after the game after hearing himself be compared to these players.

But Mitchell did something in this game that even they didn't do. That's scoring 70 or more points while also recording 10 or more assists in a single game, which has never been done in NBA history

That might be the most impressive part of Mitchell's performance. 

He dropped 71 points while also dishing out 11 assists. This means that he not only was finding his shot from everywhere on the floor, but he was also giving up the ball and more shots in order to get his teammates involved and win.

Mitchell continuously praised his teammates after the game for all they did in order to get the win over the Bulls.

