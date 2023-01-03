WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Forces Overtime With Unreal Play

Donovan Mitchell is in the midst of a historic performance for the Cavaliers!

Cleveland was down by 18 heading into halftime against the Chicago Bulls, however, Mitchell exploded in the second half and helped the team rally back from the deficit. The end of regulation came down to the wire but it was Mitchell who helped send the game to overtime.

Watch the play here:

That putback shot gave Mitchell his 58th point of the night. That's not only a new career high for Mitchell but it's also a new Cavaliers record as well. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James previously were tied for the record with 57 points.

What Mitchell has been able to do since being traded to Cleveland has been incredible and he deserves to get much more recognition as an MVP candidate.

