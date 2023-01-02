Skip to main content

J.B. Bickerstaff Gives Injury Update On Ricky Rubio

Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach, J.B. Bickerstaff did not give a date for Ricky Rubio's return but says he's trending in the right direction following ACL recovery.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The time is getting closer, but we still don't have an official date on when Ricky Rubio will make his season debut with the Cavs. 

Rubio was cleared for 5-on-5 activities in the middle of December and was shooting for an "early" 2023 return. That puts his return a little over a year from the initial injury that occurred in December of 2021.

Bickerstaff had this to say about his progression before the Cavs' matchup with the Bulls on Monday night:

"It's (Rubio), Gio, and our medical staff have a plan laid out. He's trending in the right direction, you know there are some things that are coming up that I'd rather not divulge, and then we'll see here hopefully sooner rather than later. We expect him to be on the floor if everything follows the timeline."

Watch the rest of the press conference here:

Coach Bickerstaff didn't give a specific date on when his point guard will be back, but he also didn't announce any massive setbacks either which is definitely encouraging. 

Rubio turned into a huge fan favorite during his stint with Cleveland at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. His ACL injury was clearly felt by the team on and off the floor for the remaining of the season. 

He'll be a big boost once he's ready to be back on the floor. 

--------

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Questions Still Remain On Where And When To Play Caris LeVert

This Is What The Cavs Need To Do To Get Back-To-Back Wins Overt The Bulls

Three New Year's Resolutions For The Cavs

This Is What J.B. Bickerstaff Told The Cavs Before Game Winning Defensive Stop

REPORT: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

Caris LeVert Dec 31 2022 2

Questions Still Remain On Where And When To Play Caris LeVert

Lamar Stevens Dec 31 2022

This Is What The Cavs Need To Do To Get Back-To-Back Wins Over The Bulls

Donovan Mitchell Dec 31 2022

Three New Year's Resolutions For The Cavs

J.B. Bickerstaff Dec 31 2022

This Is What J.B. Bickerstaff Told The Cavs Before Game Winning Defensive Stop

Caris LeVert Dec 31 2022

Shorthanded Cavs Snap Losing Streak As They Survive Against The Bulls

Darius Garland Nov 28 2022

Final Injury Report As Cavs Prepare To Take On Bulls

Jarrett Allen Oct 22 2022

Cleveland Looks To Slow Down Bulls, What Cavs Fans Need To Know

Evan Mobley Dec 17 2022

Early Injury Report For Cavs At Bulls