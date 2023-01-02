J.B. Bickerstaff Gives Injury Update On Ricky Rubio

The time is getting closer, but we still don't have an official date on when Ricky Rubio will make his season debut with the Cavs.

Rubio was cleared for 5-on-5 activities in the middle of December and was shooting for an "early" 2023 return. That puts his return a little over a year from the initial injury that occurred in December of 2021.

Bickerstaff had this to say about his progression before the Cavs' matchup with the Bulls on Monday night:

"It's (Rubio), Gio, and our medical staff have a plan laid out. He's trending in the right direction, you know there are some things that are coming up that I'd rather not divulge, and then we'll see here hopefully sooner rather than later. We expect him to be on the floor if everything follows the timeline."

Coach Bickerstaff didn't give a specific date on when his point guard will be back, but he also didn't announce any massive setbacks either which is definitely encouraging.

Rubio turned into a huge fan favorite during his stint with Cleveland at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. His ACL injury was clearly felt by the team on and off the floor for the remaining of the season.

He'll be a big boost once he's ready to be back on the floor.

