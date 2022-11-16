Dylan Windler Will Miss 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Injury

Dylan Windler won't be returning to the court anytime soon.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that Windler will remain out for the next 4-6 after he received a platelet-rich plasma injection to help trad a sprained right ankle.

Windler injured the ankle in practice before the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cavs believed Windler could have been available for the season opener in Toronto, but the injury continued to linger.

Following the injection, Windler's ankle will be stabilized in a walking cast before the team's medical personnel determines a new rehabilitation plan. Right now, it's unclear when he could return to basketball activities.

The fourth-year swingman has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. Windler has played 81 out of a possible 229 games and had his entire "rookie" yearr wiped out because of a stress fracture in his lower leg.

WIndler suffered a fractured hand in his NBA debut in December of 2020 and missed another month of action.

He played 50 games last season and had a full offseason for the first time in his career which had the Cavaliers excited about the possibility of finally seeing Windler's potential. The Belmont College product scored a season-high 13 points against the Portland Trailblazers back on November 3 of 2021.

Cavaliers' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff even lumped Windler in with a group of players battling for the starting small forward position during training camp and the preseason.

Now the Cavs once again wait for Windler to heal before they can see more from the No 26 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

