Cavs Have Nice Bounce-Back Win Over Bucks

Cavaliers head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, was not pleased with how his team played on Friday against the Warriors. He said they "disrespected the game" and "got what they deserved" in a humiliating loss.

This message was clearly heard by the team as they came out the very next night and were able to clinch a 114-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The game had a different vibe to it the moment it tipped off. Darius Garland quickly got a steal and gave the Cavs the first points of the game. This was the kind of energy that was missing the previous night but continued throughout their game against the Bucks.

Garland acted as the game manager the entire night and finished with 10 assists while also contributing 21 points. He was a +21 when he was on the floor showing just how valuable he was to the team tonight.

The man of the night was Evan Mobley who finished with a new career high of 38 points. The Mobley we saw on Saturday night was a version that we haven't seen yet, which is a scary thought for opposing defenses.

His confidence and strength when he had the ball were incredible. Mobley was also taking a variety of shots including posting guys up in the paint, catching passes from Garland, and even sprinkled in some fade-away shots too.

Overall, just a fantastic game to watch from the sophomore power forward.

The Bucks were without two of their best players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. However, the Cavs didn't take their absence for granted as they did the other night against the Warriors.

Splitting the back-to-back is a positive outcome even though the Cavs would've liked it to have been a sweep. Now Cleveland will head back on the road for a three-game road trip this week.

