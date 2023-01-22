Evan Mobley Sets A New Career High In Points Against Bucks

Cavaliers fans have been waiting for Evan Mobley to explode and turn into the offensive beast that was promised when he was drafted third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley has never been a bad offensive player. He's averaging 14.6 points a game this season with not a lot of shots available. However, some fans have suggested there hasn't been much growth from his rookie season.

He put all of those critics to sleep tonight with an incredible 38-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. This sets a new career high in points scored for Mobley.

One of the most impressive parts of this performance was how effective Mobley was from the field. He shot the ball at 69 percent from the field (19-for-27). He was ultra-aggressive in the paint and attacked Brook Lopez.

Mobley also added nine rebounds in his performance as well.

This continues a recent trend of strong games from the power forward. Mobley has avered 18 points over his last five games and is really starting to find his rhythm in this Cavs offense.

This kind of night has to be a huge boost of confidence for Mobley. Not only was he the highest-scoring man on the floor, but he did it in a dominant fashion as well.

