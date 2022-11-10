Skip to main content

Has Evan Mobley Been Underrated In His Second Season With The Cavs?

Evan Mobley is replicating his rookie season for the Cleveland Cavs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cavs have been off to a stellar 8-2 start to the season. This is undoubtedly been in large part because of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. They sure have been incredible! But they aren't the only ones who've been helping Cleveland win.

Another player who's been off to a great start is Evan Mobley. However, he may not be getting the credit he deserves.

At the end of his rookie season, Mobley was averaging 16.0 points on .508 from the field. He also averaged 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals on the defensive end. With this performance, some were saying he was robbed of the Rookie of the Year Award.

Here through the first nine games of his sophomore season, he's averaging 6.4 points on an even better .554 shooting percentage. Mobley also is averaging 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks a night. This includes a single game where he had a career-high eight blocks.  

Mobley is replicating his fantastic season and in some respects doing a better job. He's averaging more points this year on even better efficiency. 

We need to start giving Mobley the attention and love he deserves because he's been a massive part of the success of this team. He is such a unique and special player.

The best part about this is that Mobley is still only in his second season and he still has plenty of room to grow. That has to be a scary thought for the rest of the league. 

--------

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Streak Snapped: Cavs Win Streak Ends With 119-117 Loss To Clippers

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

Eight Is Great: Cavaliers Take Winning Streak To Los Angeles For Showdown With Lakers

Kevin Love Turns Back The Clock In Cavs Short-Handed Win Over Pistons

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena.

Streak Snapped: Cavs Win Streak Ends With 119-117 Loss To Clippers

Donovan Mitchell November 6 2022

WATCH: Darius Garland Throws Monster Alley-Oop To Donovan Mitchell

Nov 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) and forward Evan Mobley (4) defend a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers No Longer Living in LeBron James' Shadow

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

The Three Ds; Donovan, Darius and Defense

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) guards a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) for a basket in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10), forward Evan Mobley (4), guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and forward Dean Wade (32) celebrate a made 3-pointer by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (not pictured) against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

Eight Is Great: Cavaliers Take Winning Streak To Los Angeles For Showdown With Lakers

Isaac Okoro November 4 2022

Isaac Okoro Showing Signs Of Improvement With Cavs