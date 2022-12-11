"I Think He's Just Being Aggressive:" This Is What J.B. Bickerstaff Thinks Of Caris LeVert's Recent Success

The Cavs were missing their leading scorer Donovan Mitchell in back-to-back games over the weekend. While that certainly is never ideal, they did get two incredible performances from Caris LeVert who took over the shooting guard duties in Mitchell's absence.

On Friday night against the Kings, LeVert led the team with 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Even though the Cavs didn't get the win, it was LeVert who helped bring them back to make it a game in the fourth.

Then on Saturday night, it was more of the same. LeVert got the start for the injured Mitchell and dropped 22 points while shooting 9/22 from the field. This time the Cavs were able to get a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For those counting that's two 20-point outings in back-to-back games for LeVert.

After the Cavs' victory over the Thunder, J.B. Bickerstaff had this to say about LeVert's recent performances:

"I think he's just being aggressive. He's not hesitating on shots, he's not hesitating on looks, he's not hesitating on his reads, he's just going and playing ball and playing the way that he's capable of playing."

Bickerstaff went on to say:

"It's the experience that he has and what he's able to do before. We've seen Caris carry offenses, so we know what he's capable of ..."

The challenge now is figuring out how to get these performances from LeVert on more of a regular basis.

