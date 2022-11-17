Skip to main content

Kevin Love Passes Cavs Legend And Moves Into Top Three On All-Time Defensive Rebounders List

Kevin Love passes Zydrunas Ilgauskas to move into third on Cleveland's all-time defensive rebounders list.
It's hard to believe that Kevin Love has already been in Cleveland for nine years! 

He's been in a Cavs uniform long enough that he's starting to move up the leaderboard of all-time Cavs stats. With Love's third defensive rebound of the night in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks, he moves into third place on the Cavs' all-time defensive rebounds list.

With his 3,569th rebound, Love passed Cleveland legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas on the list. Ilgauskas played with the Cavs for 12 of his 13 seasons in the NBA. The most total rebounds he ever averaged in a game was 9.3 during the 2007-08 season. 

Love still has a way to go before he reaches the leaders. LeBron James leads the way with 5,156 defensive rebounds and Brad Daugherty is in second with 4,020.

Only time will tell if K-Love can crack the top two.

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding is something Love has always been known for. He averaged a career-high 15.2 rebounds during the 2010-11 season. In his entire NBA, Love averages 10.6 total rebounds and 8.1 defensive rebounds a game. 

In his time with Cleveland, he's averaged 9.3 total rebounds and 7.7 defensive rebounds. 

