Lakers Named Trade Destination For This Cleveland Cavaliers Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have remained pretty steadfast in retaining their "core four" this offseason. That's Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
They signed Mitchell to a contract extension, which silenced the trade speculation surrounding him. Garland was also mentioned as a potential candidate to be moved, but it's looking more and more like he will stay put for now. Mobley is considered a significant part of the Cavaliers' future and may even be untouchable (he may even land a new deal soon).
That leaves Allen, who absolutely has value around the league and isn't exactly the greatest fit with Mobley up front.
There was some trade chatter surrounding Allen earlier this offseason, but it was quelled after rumors that Mitchell really wanted him to remain on the team moving forward.
Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that Allen is a shoo-in to remain in Cleveland.
Zach Harper and Shams Charania of The Athletic listed Allen (along with Garland, actually) as one of four big names that could—or should—potentially be moved this offseason.
And one of the potential destinations mentioned for Allen? The Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers are one of just three teams that have not signed a free agent this summer, with the Cavs being one of the other three.
Imagine a defensive frontcourt of Allen and Anthony Davis? It certainly sounds tantalizing.
Harper and Charania project that it would take a stretch big or a three-and-D wing as the centerpiece of a return in a possible Allen trade, which certainly makes sense considering that those are the Cavaliers' two most pressing needs.
Allen averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 31.7 minutes per game this past season, shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.
Cleveland initially acquired the 26-year-old midway through the 2020-21 campaign as part of a four-team deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.
Allen made the All-Star team during his first full season with the Cavs in 2021-22.