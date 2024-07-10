NBA Insider Reveals Major Update On Cavaliers, Evan Mobley Contract
The Cleveland Cavaliers love Evan Mobley to the point where he is almost untouchable. We have heard speculation that they could move Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, but as far as the Cavaliers trading Mobley? That is unheard of.
Apparently, Cleveland could be aiming to extend the young big man fairly soon.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst has revealed a major update on Mobley's contract situation, reporting on ESPN Cleveland that he expects a new deal with Mobley to be reached soon.
"I would expect the contract to be done somewhat soon," Windhorst said. "I think the Cavs are willing to give him the max, and quite frankly, they don’t have a leg to stand on now that the guys around him in their draft class with comparable statistics and comparable futures have gotten the max."
Mobley is preparing to enter the final year of his rookie deal, so the Cavaliers may want to lock him up now before he gets the chance to test free agency next summer.
The 23-year-old, who played his collegiate basketball at USC, was selected by Cleveland with the third overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.
He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in his debut campaign, and in his sophomore season, he was named a First-Team All-Defender.
However, this past year, Mobley didn't show a whole lot of progress, leading some to believe that being paired with Allen up front is not ideal for his development.
Regardless, barring a drastic turn of events the rest of the summer, it looks like Mobley and Allen will be sharing the same frontcourt again next season.
Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor, 37.3 percent from three-point range and 71.9 percent from the free-throw line during the 2023-24 campaign.