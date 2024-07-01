Cavaliers Receiving Brutal News On Darius Garland's Trade Value
Ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs in May, we have heard rumblings about the team potentially trading Darius Garland this offseason.
At this point, it doesn't seem like they are going to move Garland, but it may not necessarily be because they have deemed him untouchable.
It could very well be because teams around the NBA are not exactly enamored with the former All-Star.
During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Cavaliers insider Jason Lloyd said that Garland's stock is "down significantly." He added that he talked to multiple teams around the league who all said they would value Jarrett Allen above Garland.
Lloyd added that Cleveland does not want to give Garland "away for nothing" and that it "may be tough to create value" for him due to his disappointing performance this past season combined with his contract.
He doesn't seem to be fully in on the idea that the Cavs are dead set on retaining their "core four" of Donovan Mitchell, Garland, Allen and Evan Mobley.
"I would say we'll see on that," Lloyd cautioned.
Lloyd added that he is not "100 percent" ready to declare that the Cavaliers are going to definitely bring back all four of their main players next season.
Garland averaged 18 points and 6.5 assists over 33.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, 37.1 percent from three-point range and 83.4 percent from the free-throw line this past season. He also averaged a meager .067 win shares per 48 minutes.
To make matters worse, Garland struggled mightily in the playoffs, registering 15.7 points and 5.8 assists a night on 42.7/35.2/81.0 shooting splits.
We'll see what Cleveland decides to do as the offseason progresses.
The Cavs have certainly been quiet thus far. That's for sure.