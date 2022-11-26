The Second Half Continues To Be A Problem For The Cavs

All was going well for the Cavs in the first half they took on the Bucks on Friday night. They held a 62-53 lead heading into the break with all the momentum on their side.

Then Milwaukee went on a 22-2 run coming out of the break and flipped the game around as Cleveland found themselves on the losing end of a game they probably should've won. If it wasn't for their second-half implosion.

Second-half struggles are starting to become a theme for the Cavs as we sit about a quarter through the first quarter of the season. Let's take a look at the numbers.

On pure offense, Cleveland is averaging 52.8 points in the second half compared to the 58.5 points they average in the first half. They're also only shooting 36.3 percent from three in the second which is much lower than the 43.0 percent they shoot from behind the arc in the first two quarters.

Cleveland also tends to get a little more careless with the basketball as the game moves on. In total, the Cavs are averaging 15.1 turnovers per game. However, 8.5 of those turnovers are coming in the last two quarters.

That's certainly not how you want to close out a game.

The intriguing part of all of this is that Cleveland's defense actually seems to get better the further they get in the game. Their opponents have a 44.3 FG% in the second half while in the first they are shooing 48 percent against Cleveland.

There's still no doubt this team can be a real threat come playoff time. But in order to make a deep run they'll need to fix these second-half issues.

