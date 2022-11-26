Skip to main content

Jarrett Allen Leaves Game With Right Hip Injury

Jarrett Allen took a nasty fall on his right hip after trying to contest a shot by Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has eventually ruled out the rest of the game.
The Cavs have dealth with their fair share of injuries this season, and now it looks like they'll be managing one more with Jarrett Allen going down in Cleveland's loss to the Bucks. 

In the first quarter, Allen was going up to try and contest a shot by Giannis Antetokounmpo, however it was a pump fake. Allen rolled over Giannis and ended up falling on his right hip quite hard.

Allen stayed on the ground for a few minutes before he was able to limp back to Cleveland's bench. He eventually checked back into the game but was hobbling up and down the floor and was clearly affected by the fall.

He then went to the bench and would not check back into the game. In the fourth quarter, Allen was officially ruled out.

JA ended the night with 12 minutes played one point and one rebound.

The Cavs are already dealing with a number of injuries. Kevin Love and Caris LeVert were both absent on Friday night with their own injuries that have kept them sidelined for consecutive games and Lamar Stevens was out with a non-COVID illness.

Hopefully, Allen was only ruled out partially based on the score of the game. The Cavs started off the game strong but imploded in the third quarter which allowed the Bucks to take a 22-point lead at one point.

Stay locked into Cavs Insider for more updates on Allen's injury. 

