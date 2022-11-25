Cavs Will Be Shorthanded In Showdown With Bucks

Cleveland is starting a three-city road trip to Milwaukee, Detroit, and Toronto. The Cavs have been winners of four straight and they'll look to extend that streak as they hit the road. Unfortunately, they're going to need to deal with some injuries along the way.

Kevin Love will miss his second straight game with the injury to his thumb and dealing with a non-COVID illness as well. As for the thumb, J.B. Bickerstaff said a lot of it will come down to managing the pain and that when he tried to play last Sunday the thumb was "not comfortable."

It certainly isn't a lot of information and how well Love is doing, but what we do know is that he will be OUT in Friday night's game against the Bucks.

Caris LeVert is another Cavalier who will be OUT in Milwaukee. He's still working through the ankle he rolled against the Heat and LeVert will now miss his third consecutive game.

A new name to the list of inactive players is Lamar Stevens. Stevens is reportedly dealing with a non-COVID illness and is listed as DOUBTFUL for Cleveland's matchup with the Bucks.

Stevens has turned into a valuable piece to the Cavs' scheme since entering the starting rotation. He's averaging 9.8 points on 48 percent from the field as a starter.

With LeVert also being out, it will be interesting to see what starting five Bickerstaff comes up with. Will he put Isaac Okoro into that starting three position? Will he go with Dean Wade, who just came back from injury?

We'll find out when the Cavs and Bucks tip in Milwaukee at 8:00 pm EST.

