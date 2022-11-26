This Is What The Cavs Had To Say After Loss To The Bucks

Cleveland lost a pretty tough game to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. After leading by 11 points heading into the half, they ended up losing 102-117. The Cavs were also outscored by the Bucks 10-35 in the third quarter.

The theme of some of the team's leaders after the game was one of opportunity instead of disappointment.

After the game, J.B. Bickerstaff (with his voice half gone) had this to say:

"These games are about experience for us, and that's just playing together as a team. But being honest with ourselves, it starts with me looking in the mirror individually and see where we can be better. So that's what this is about. And at times all these guys, all these teams that are now elite contenders, all these individual players are elite players, they had to learn lessons and we're going through that now. But again, we're a good basketball team, there's no doubt about it. We'll learn lessons and our guys will embrace that and get better."

Donovan Mitchell chimed in and said this about the Cavs' tough loss:

"(The Bucks) turned it up to a level that we haven't seen, that we haven't experienced. That's playoff basketball and understanding that you know they're going to turn to physicality, everything has to be sharper, everything has to be more precise."

Mitchell went on to echo some of the same comments that Bickerstaff made about learning from these experiences and games. Mitchell said that "We got things we can learn and improve on, you know, I told the guys, we're not here panicking."

This is where Mitchell's leadership and experience in those big playoff games are going to come in vital for this young Cavs team. He's able to recognize when a great team takes it to the next level because he's seen it before.

Still, the Cavs need to play better, especially in the third quarter. Hopefully, these comments about learning from these experiences and games truly come to fruition and we start to see Cleveland close out closer games against the NBA's best teams.

They have the talent to do so.

