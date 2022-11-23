This Day In Cavs History: Relive Kevin Love's 34-Point First Quarter

There are some moments that you watch live and know you'll be talking about them for years to come.

One of these moments for a lot of Cavs fans came on November 23, 2016, when Kevin Love dropped 34 points in the first quarter against the Portland Trailblazers.

As the Cavs tipped off against the Blazers in downtown Cleveland, it didn't take long for Love to catch fire. Relive his incredible quarter here:

Love finished the game with 40 points and was 12/20 from the field including eight made threes.

One part of this performance that still stands out to me after so many years is how well LeBron James was able to find Love. LeBron finished the game with 13 assists the majority of which were to K-Love.

After the game, James said, "(Love) had no hesitation. He kept going and kept shooting it so I just tried to keep getting the ball to him." Clearly, that formula worked as the Cavs would also go on to get the 137-125 win.

Nov 23, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) makes a three point basket in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The best part of Love hitting all of those threes and scoring was the progression of the bench throughout the quarter. They went from cheering to absolute mayhem every time he let the ball out of his hand.

The Cavs will take on the Trailblazers exactly six years ago to the date on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, Love won't have an opportunity to reproduce this historic performance. He is currently working through a thumb injury and will not be available to play.

