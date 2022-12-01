Cavs Roll Past 76ers In Ultra-Efficient Shooting Night

What a way to return home from a road trip!

The Cavs really struggled last week as they were away from Rocket Mortgage Field House. They were 1-2 on the road trip and even in their solo victory over the Pistons, Cleveland struggled from the field.

You wouldn't have known that from the way they played on Wednesday night though! They came out and steamrolled the 76ers to a final score of 113-85. Their largest lead of the night was 33 points at one point of the game.

Cleveland couldn't miss from the field, especially early on. They shot .730 from the field and scored 69 points in the first half and finished the night shooting 60.8 percent from the floor and 51.7 percent from behind the arc.

Not too bad!

Out of everyone who contributed to the win over Philadelphia, it was great to see Caris LeVert find his rhythm. He's looked very uncomfortable on the floor since returning from an ankle injury but shined against the 76ers.

He finished with 22 points and was an efficient 8\11 from the floor. LeVert also knocked down three of the four threes he took.

Evan Mobley also continued his strong play over the last few games. His double-double streak came to an end, but the big man still finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

As great as the Cleveland offense was, their defense was even better! They held Embiid to just shoot just 6/16 from the floor even without Jarrett Allen in the paint. The 76ers are a fantastic three-point shooting team. However, Cleveland limited to them to shooting just 6/26 from behind the arc.

That's a championship-level defensive effort against a playoff team!

Even though Philadelphia was missing James Harden, they are still a solid team. However, the Cavs clearly came ready to play and rolled right over them.

Cleveland will try to keep the good vibes going on Friday night as they take on the Orlando Magic.

