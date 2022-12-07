Skip to main content

WATCH: Jarrett Allen Catches Alley-Oop In First Game Back From Injury

Jarrett Allen catches and throws down a massive alley-oop against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Cavs had been without Jarrett Allen for five games and his presence on the court was clearly missed. Cleveland struggled to establish anything in the paint on both offense and defense in his absence. 

However, Allen made his return to the court on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers and made an immediate impact. That included catching a fabulous alley-oop pass from All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell.

Watch the play here:

It sure looked like he may have put a little extra on that one too!

Allen finished the first half with 22 points while shooting 10/11 from the field. He also had seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals to add to that. JA's 22 points were the most points he's ever scored in a single half of his NBA career.

Lobs like this one just emphasize how great it is to have Jarrett Allen back!

