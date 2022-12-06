The Cavs Continue To Stumble On The Road

The Cavs currently sit with a 15-9 record which is good enough for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

It's not surprising that teams play better when they're at home. It's what they're used to and it's the place they've grown comfortable. But Cleveland's stats when they play at home versus when they're on the road is quite alarming.

The record tells it all. The Cavs have a home record of 10-1 but a 5-8 record when on the road. It's great that they are taking care of business at Rocket Mortgage Field House, but they also need to get the job done when they aren't there too.

At home, the Cavs are shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from behind the arc. However, when they're on the road they're shooting 46.0 percent from the floor, and 35.8 percent from three.

Not only are the Cavs not as efficient on the road, but they also don't score as many points. At home, they're averaging 115.6 points a game but on the road that's just 107.7.

One thing may stand out to those who've watched the Cavs play at home this year. They've blown out teams. They have a +/- of 12.3 on their home court, but that's just at a 1.3 while on the road. It's shocking that teams can play so differently based on where they're at.

Cleveland needs to figure out what the problem is, whatever it may be. The Cavs have aspirations to make a deep playoff push but they won't be able to do that .385 winning percentage on the road.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs Struggle From The Field As They Fall To The Knicks

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws Down Vicious Dunk In Transition

Dean Wade To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Injury

Donovan Mitchell One Of Seven In The NBA To Do This

"We Want Evan To Take All The Shots:" J.B. Bickerstaff On Mobley's Recent Success

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn