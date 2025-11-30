How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

Donovan Mitchell was unable to pull the Cavs to their 13th win of the season as the team fell to the Atlanta Hawks 130-123, which ended their NBA Cup hopes.

The Celtics (10-9) are playing the second game of their back-to-back. They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves despite a 41-point game from Jaylen Brown.

Boston will have a big advantage on rebounding against the Cavs as Neemias Queta grabbed 18 boards in the game against Minnesota. Queta nabbed 13 rebounds in the last game between the Cavs and Celtics in October.

As the Cavaliers (12-8) have now lost two in a row, and it is clear something is not working. This game in Boston may look the same as the Cavaliers will be without center Jarrett Allen for the matchup.

Although Cleveland did out rebound the Hawks, Atlanta had multiple instances where they out performed the Cavs. They held Cleveland scoreless for the final two minutes of the game and had 64 points in the paint to Cleveland's 46.

The Cavs can shoot and hit all the shots they want, but they have to stop the other team at the basket if they are going to hit their shots.

Evan Mobley has taken a lot of criticism this season as well with his performances and needs to fill that void that we see in the team

Where to find the Celtics vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Celtics vs. Cavs Injury Report

Celtics: Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Lonzo Ball (injury management) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (hamstring) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Jordan Walsh

Neemias Queta

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Celtics vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 6.5

O/U: 230.5

Cavaliers 120, Celtics 115: It's obvious the Cavs have been struggling this season. Last year the Cavs and Celtics put on some great basketball games. This time around, both teams are obviously very different.

This game will likely be closer than the game in October for the Cavaliers if Darius Garland is healthy and paying. If Mobley can step up like many NBA fans and journalists say he needs, then there should be no reason for them to lose this game.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Dec. 1 @ Indiana

Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs. Portland