Cleveland Cavaliers schedule changes announced after NBA Cup exit

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an alteration of their schedule following their exit from the NBA Cup after losing to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavs were in a great position to qualify for the NBA Cup quarterfinals, needing a big road win against the Hawks, but they squandered it, losing 130-123.

And now, the NBA has added two games to the Cavaliers’ schedule, with Cleveland playing at the Washington Wizards on Friday, December 12, followed by a home clash against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, December 14.

It came after a subpar showing against Atlanta, where the Cavs had the wildcard spot in the East in their hands going in, owning a +33 record amongst the second-place teams and in a great position.

However, the Hawks, who were already eliminated from contention and solely wanted to pump up their regular-season record, ambushed the Cavaliers with 36 transition points and 64 points in the paint.

Jarrett Allen, who was questionable pregame with a right finger injury, did suit up alongside Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter, but defensively was struggling, despite going for eight points, eight rebounds and a block.

It came when, in a rare occurrence, the Cavs had their full starting lineup available, with Allen, Mobley and Hunter joining the backcourt pairing of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

However, as was evident in the loss, they haven’t quite gelled yet.

Mitchell was the ringleader, going for 42 points – his second-highest points total this season – and his sixth game out of the last eight where he has scored at least 30 points.

He had scored 16 of his 42 in the final quarter, but support lacked when it was needed, as the Cavs were held scoreless in the final 2:03. They had led by four with 2:25 to go.

After an injury-hit season, perhaps unsurprisingly, having just come off surgery during the offseason, Garland is still finding his feet as a playmaker. He dished out ten assists but turned the ball over five teams, ending with 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting.

As the excuses of early-season issues start to fade, last season’s Coach of the Year, Kenny Atkinson, now has to get his team back firing on all cylinders, beginning with a home clash with the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

A chance to bounce back and a chance, hopefully, for Atkinson’s preferred starting five to find their groove and get themselves out of a mini slump.