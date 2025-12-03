How to watch the Portland Trailblazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown
In this story:
The Cavaliers ended their losing streak. They were able to beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday Night. Cleveland led the entirety of the game with a 43 point performance from Donovan Mitchell.
The Portland Trailblazers (8-13) are coming heading to Rocket Arena tonight for the first matchup between these two teams this season.
Portland has had quite the season, to start the year, their Head Coach Chauncey Billups was arrested as part of an FBI investigation into sports gambling and has since been suspended by the team.
Their new coach is former NBA player and NBA Champion Tiago Splitter. He has led the team to some big wins this year, being the only team to have beaten the OKC Thunder this season.
After a blowout win from the Cavaliers (13-9) they will now be looking for a good win tonight before they head into a back-to-back against two more Western Conference teams after this.
Once they lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed that Mitchell had a change of attitude towards his team that helped them in snapping their losing streak against the Pacers. Now he can hope they have this new identity for their December game schedule.
They are approaching a week off after the matchup with the Golden State Warriors on the 6th. If they can finish these three games out with a win, they could get some much needed rest.
Where to find the Blazers vs. Cavs game tonight?
Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Time: 7:00 p.m
Blazers vs. Cavs Injury Report
Blazers: Damian Lillard (achilles) is out. Blake Wesley (foot) is out. Jrue Holiday (calf) is out. Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is out.
Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Lonzo Ball (illness) is probable.
Probable Starting Lineups
Blazers
- Sidy Cissoko
- Toumani Camara
- Jerami Grant
- Deni Avdija
- Donovan Clingan
Cavs
- Darius Garland
- Donovan Mitchell
- Jaylon Tyson
- De’Andre Hunter
- Evan Mobley
Trailblazers vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets
Odds: Cavaliers by 10.5
O/U: 240.5
Cavaliers 130, Trailblazers 113: Although the Blazers are in a losing form, they have some amazing scoring players that the Cavaliers need to slow down in order to win. Defensively they are one of the worst in the NBA. A high scoring game is likely from both teams.
All NBA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
- Friday, Dec. 5 vs. San Antonio
- Saturday Dec. 6 vs. Golden State
- Friday Dec. 12 @ Washington
Chase Brownawell is a Northwest Ohio native who graduated as Valedictorian with a Bachelor's Degree from Full Sail University in Sports Broadcasting.Follow ChaseBrownawell