How to watch the Portland Trailblazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

The Cavaliers ended their losing streak. They were able to beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday Night. Cleveland led the entirety of the game with a 43 point performance from Donovan Mitchell.

The Portland Trailblazers (8-13) are coming heading to Rocket Arena tonight for the first matchup between these two teams this season.

Portland has had quite the season, to start the year, their Head Coach Chauncey Billups was arrested as part of an FBI investigation into sports gambling and has since been suspended by the team.

Their new coach is former NBA player and NBA Champion Tiago Splitter. He has led the team to some big wins this year, being the only team to have beaten the OKC Thunder this season.

After a blowout win from the Cavaliers (13-9) they will now be looking for a good win tonight before they head into a back-to-back against two more Western Conference teams after this.

Once they lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed that Mitchell had a change of attitude towards his team that helped them in snapping their losing streak against the Pacers. Now he can hope they have this new identity for their December game schedule.

They are approaching a week off after the matchup with the Golden State Warriors on the 6th. If they can finish these three games out with a win, they could get some much needed rest.

Where to find the Blazers vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m

Blazers vs. Cavs Injury Report

Blazers: Damian Lillard (achilles) is out. Blake Wesley (foot) is out. Jrue Holiday (calf) is out. Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Lonzo Ball (illness) is probable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Blazers

Sidy Cissoko

Toumani Camara

Jerami Grant

Deni Avdija

Donovan Clingan

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Trailblazers vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 10.5

O/U: 240.5

Cavaliers 130, Trailblazers 113: Although the Blazers are in a losing form, they have some amazing scoring players that the Cavaliers need to slow down in order to win. Defensively they are one of the worst in the NBA. A high scoring game is likely from both teams.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. San Antonio

Saturday Dec. 6 vs. Golden State