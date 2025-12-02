Cavaliers unlikely hero emerged in the starting lineup during win against Pacers

Amid all the issues surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent form, one player has come under the radar and, when given the chance, has performed well.

So, when head coach Kenny Atkinson made a minor tweak in his starting lineup in Monday’s game against a rejuvenated Indiana Pacers, did this alteration make a vast difference?

Well, the Cavaliers snapped their three-game losing run to oust the Pacers 135-119. It was a much-needed blowout, with the Cavs outrebounding and outscoring Indiana in the paint.

They should probably experiment with Dean Wade in the starting lineup more if this is the result.

#Cavs put Dean Wade back in the starting lineup and they have one of their best starts in the last week-plus. I'm sure it's just a coincidence tho ... — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 2, 2025

Wade made a positive contribution to the Cavs’ starting five in the win, going 2-for-2 in the first quarter and holding his own defensively while bringing superb energy, which in turn helped three Cleveland players go for eight points in the opening 12.

Playing limited minutes in the fourth, Wade provided more hustle and energy on the floor that really lifted the Cavs. He drilled a three-pointer as his side outscored the Pacers 36-29, as they kept their foot on the gas and put the game beyond reach.

Wade logged his season-high in minutes on Monday night with 26 minutes played, going 3-for-6 from the floor for nine points and three assists.

In a game where Donovan Michell exploded for 43 points along with nine rebounds and six assists, Jaylon Tyson chipped in with 27 points and 11 boards, and De’Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley each had 13 – they will undoubtedly take the plaudits.

It was a stellar showing from the Cavs against a team that is struggling at 4-17 but had been showing signs of life with two straight wins, while holding teams to 101 points or less in the previous three.

Wade’s performance, though, deserves some attention. A player who prides himself on his defensive versatility and solid shooting, especially from the corner pocket, he has been mainly used as a rotation player off the bench, playing between 19-23 minutes a game before the trip to Indiana.

But it was the impact he has away from the stats that warrants him being in the conversation for maybe more minutes as the Cavaliers continue to unearth gems that generally wouldn’t be used for more than five minutes a game.

Wade, a six-year veteran, certainly fits what Cleveland has uncovered this season amid a plethora of injuries.