Donovan Mitchell drops truth after Cavaliers win in Indiana

The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their three-game skid by dismissing the Indiana Pacers. However, after the win, many players did not have smiles on their faces.

The 135-119 victory was undoubtedly a much-needed result for the Cavaliers as they outrebounded the Pacers 48-36, shot a better field goal percentage and only committed eight turnovers to Indiana’s 14.

Five players scored in double figures, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but following the game, he wasn’t in the mood to celebrate.

“Honestly, this is what we should be doing, I don't think there's anything to celebrate,” Mitchell said afterwards.

“This is no disrespect to the Pacers, honestly, if they have Tyrese out there, [it’s] a different team and they play hard, but we should be coming out here doing us all the time, [and] that's what's disappointing about the past three games.”

When asked what the difference was from the win over the Pacers compared to the previous three games that ended in defeat?

“Energy, effort, competing,” Mitchell said in a nutshell.

“Obviously, we made shots, which always helps, but the defense, we were communicating, talking, especially being on the road and this arena obviously, it's not as loud it was in the playoffs but for us, [if we] continue to play at this level, we’ve got to continue to do this every night, not fluctuate.”

With celebrations halted, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Mitchell is rarely jovial, and that this was undoubtedly a period when Cleveland needed to get back on track.

Atkinson needed his star against Indiana, and he shone once again.

“He's really played like Superman for us, quite honestly,” Atkinson said of Mitchell afterwards.

“Without him, how many wins do we have? You know, we have to ask ourselves that question. You talk about the great players in this league, this guy is one of them.”

Mitchell’s points tally was the Monday high across the league, comfortably beating Luka Doncic’s 38 for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 125-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

He is currently tied for fourth in points per game this season so far, posting 30.6 a contest alongside Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Mitchell leads the league in three-pointers made with 81. He went 4-for-10 from distance against Indiana and shot 59 percent from the field in his 43-point haul.

But, for Mitchell, it’s on to the next one. That will be Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.