Where to find the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz game tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

280 points later the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the MInnesota Timberwolves 146-134 moving them to a 22-18 record. A lot of the problems and challenges the team faced in the loss to the Wolves, they really worked on it and improved.

Today the Cavs host a team they have yet to face this year in the Utah Jazz (13-25). Although the Jazz are not the greatest team this season, they have put up a fight against some of the NBAs top teams.

Utah is the NBAs worst defensive team giving up almost 130 points a game. They are coming off of a game to the Hornets where they lost by 47 and allowed 150 points. The Cavaliers need to make their shots and play their game on defense.

It was another game where Lonzo Ball had no action. Craig Porter Jr. has only gotten better since this decision was made and has put on some really solid performances off the bench.

Originally it was said that he was not getting playtime to help heal his injury, but now he is missing out on back-to-back games at times. Reportedly Ball is seen as a valuable trade piece on a championship team.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs are clearly starting to get things going in the right direction. The two losses in the new year are against the best team in the East and a top Western Conference team. It is not something that should be a big worrying issue.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Jazz game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 7:00p.m.

Cavs vs. Jazz Injury Report

Jazz: Walker Kessler (shoulder) is out. Georges Niang (foot) is out. Ace Bailey (hip) is questionable. Jusuf Nurkic (toe) is probable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Dean Wade (knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Jazz

Keyonte George

Brice Sensabaugh

Ace Bailey

Lauri Markkanen

Jusuf Nurkic

Cavaliers vs. Jazz predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs by 13

O/U: 251.5

Best Bet: Jarrett Allen 12+ rebounds +250. Darius Garland 10+ assists +235.

Cavaliers 132, Jazz 112: The only problem the Cavaliers need to focus on is working together defensively and staying on top of their man. Lauri Markkanen or Keyonte George will punish them if they get the chance.

Jarrett Allen will also be valuable here to get rebounds. Without Walker Kessler in the team's game, rebounding can't be an issue. Former Cavalier Kevin Love heaped praise at Allen recently and has some fans considering how underrated the Center is in this Cavs team.

The bigs can dominate the game if they get themselves the opportunity tonight, they are the worst defense in the NBA. Find something to exploit and attack it.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Jan 14. @ Philadelphia

Friday, Jan. 16. @ Philadelphia

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Oklahoma City