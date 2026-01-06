There are still some kinks to work out in the Cleveland Cavaliers season. The loss to the Pistons was not this embarrassing blowout on the team, but rather a few good shots away from a win. Moving them to a 20-17 record on the season.

Donovan Mitchell as always was the leading force of offense for the Cavs against Detroit. He leads the NBA in second half points per game putting up around 18 a night. Coach Kenny Atkinson has put the blame on that loss on something, or somebody else.

They are not even to the halfway point yet. Cleveland face the Pacers tonight and can still grab a win and keep the momentum high in 2026. Koby Altman and the front office should not consider this season a wash yet despite the ideas of trading Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen being discussed on a daily basis.

Indiana (6-30) is the worst team in the NBA. Because of that and the fact the Cavs play a game every other night for most of January, Atkinson is planning on resting guys tonight. Imagine this as a test for the players not named Donovan Mitchell. Can they win without him in games and compete?

An injury can happen at any moment, nobody wants to see that but it can happen.

The Pacers are going to be physical and aggressive knowing that the Cavs have their physicality issues all season. In 2026, the Cavs NEED to come at teams and be more physical.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in the second half against the Indiana Pacers. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Where to find the Cavaliers vs. Pacers game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Donovan MItchell (rest) is out. Jarrett Allen (illness) is questionable. Dean Wade (knee) is questionable.

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out. Obi Toppin (foot). Isaiah Jackson (concussion) is out. Benedict Mathurin (thumb) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Evan Mobley

Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Johnny Furphy

Aaron Nesmith

Pascal Siakam

Micah Potter

Cavaliers vs. Pacers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs by 5.5

O/U: 236.5

Best Bet: Darius Garland double-double. +170. Jarrett Allen double-double. +125.

Cavaliers 124, Pacers 118: Even without Donovan Mitchell, this team is better than the Pacers and they should be going out there and beating the Pacers. There is still a chance they keep it close, but if so, closer than the previous two meetings which ended in the Pacers losing by 16 and 11.

They have Jay Huff who is in the top of the league in blocks and Pascal Siakam will be their force of offense that needs to be stopped. The Pacers have some shooters as well, so Cleveland just has to be clicking or Indiana will take advantage.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel SportsBook