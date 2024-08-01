Cavaliers Facing Make or Break Season After Contract Extensions
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't added anyone other than rookie Jaylon Tyson this offseason, but they have been busy taking care of a lot of in-house business.
The Cavaliers have reached contract extensions with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and, most recently, Jarrett Allen. They already extended Darius Garland two years ago.
So, essentially, Cleveland is saying, "This is our roster. Take it or leave it."
That's all well and good to an extent. There is no question that the Cavs' core four is very talented, and the Cavaliers have managed to win 99 regular-season games over the past two seasons with their current group.
However, Cleveland has won just one playoff series in the process, and right now, a legitimate argument can be made that the Cavs are not even a top-five team in the Eastern Conference.
It's becoming increasingly clear that the Cavaliers are not going to make any major roster additions this offseason. Things can change, but Cleveland is trending toward entering the 2024-25 NBA season with largely the same roster it has now.
That means the Cavs are entering a make-or-break year.
That isn't to say that the Cavaliers have to make the NBA Finals next June. That would be a ridiculous ask. But they do need to show some progress.
Imagine if Cleveland posts similar results next season. After handing Mitchell, Mobley and Allen all massive contracts and holding on to Garland. Then what?
The Cavs are in danger of becoming a dreaded treadmill team if they don't start demonstrating some serious progression soon.
The Cavaliers entered the summer with some pretty clear roster needs, and they didn't really address them. They needed a big man who can space the floor. They needed a big defensive wing. They needed a tertiary scorer behind Mitchell and Garland. They didn't get any of it.
Sure, an argument can be made that Tyson feels the need for a long defensive swingman, but he's just a rookie.
Perhaps Cleveland can acquire an interesting piece in a sign-and-trade deal involving Isaac Okoro, but Okoro seems to have generated very little interest.
More than likely, the Cavs will be running it back with the same unit, and while that certainly has its benefits (continuity is always good, and the Cavaliers are talented), it also comes with significant drawbacks that can torpedo Cleveland's chances of becoming a legitimate contender.
The Cavs have to display that they can win with this core. That means winning more than 48 games this time around. That means putting forth a better playoff showing.
And to do that, it will require key players like Mobley and Garland to take big steps forward. Mobley will need to develop a better offensive repertoire. Garland will have to become more efficient and show that he can consistently play alongside of Mitchell.
Health is also a key factor, as neither Mobley nor Garland played 60 games during the 2023-24 campaign. If they can't regularly stay on the floor, achieving any of this will be difficult.
If the Cavaliers don't show any signs of improvement next season, we will be forced to wonder if they handed out their contract extensions in vain...or if they should have simply retooled the roster.
Some were clamoring for Cleveland to trade either Garland or Allen earlier this offseason in order to give the offense a fresher look. The Cavs opted to hold on to both of them.
Obviously, Mitchell likes what the Cavaliers are building. He wouldn't have re-upped otherwise. But, he can bolt in the summer of 2027. He can also ask for a trade sooner if he doesn't like the direction the franchise appears to be headed.
If Cleveland fails to exhibit visible signs of progression next season, it will make it very tough to put any faith in the core group for the long haul.