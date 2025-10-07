Luck is on the Cavs' side ahead of preseason clash with Bulls
It might be preseason, but the Cleveland Cavaliers will be keen to get off to a good start against the Chicago Bulls at the Rocket Arena later tonight.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson has already indicated that his starting five will take to the floor, but not to expect heavy minutes in the first of their four preseason encounters, as he wants to see how his new-look roster takes shape.
Preseason usually marks a time for coaches to try out different lineups, adjust plays, and see which of the rotations works best.
That will include defensive rotations, especially from the Bulls, and Lonzo Ball in particular, as he was acquired from Chicago in the trade for Isaac Okoro earlier this summer.
Ball said back-to-backs are “off the table” to begin, expecting his minutes to be capped at around 20 minutes per game early on as he ramps back up to full fitness.
Atkinson will also have former Chicago Bull, Max Strus, Darius Garland, who was born 30 miles southeast of Chicago, Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and big man Jarrett Allen all stretching their legs in their preseason opener.
However, after a 0-4 record in exhibition play last season, followed by 15 straight wins to begin the season, Atkinson will get a good first look at his revamped Cleveland outfit during preseason.
And the omens are good for the Cavaliers in the first of their two encounters with the Bulls in 48 hours.
Cleveland went a flawless 4-0 against Chicago last season, scoring 135 points or more in three of their four meetings.
In fact, if you go back to the 2023-24 campaign, the Cavs have won seven of their last eight battles over their Windy City rivals.
The victories, in which Cleveland has averaged a jaw-dropping 123.2 points, have been a glimpse into the high-octane, offensive-minded basketball that coach Atkinson has instilled in the Cavs as he enters his second season as coach.
Cleveland led the NBA in points per game, scoring 121.9 points - a franchise best - en route to a 64-18 mark, including owning three of the league’s four longest winning streaks.
Yes, it’s “only preseason”, but Cleveland will be keen to hit the ground running tonight against the Bulls, who finished last season with a 39-43 record.
Following their two tests against the Bulls, the Cavs then travel to the Boston Celtics on Sunday before finishing up at home to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
They open the regular season at home to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 22.