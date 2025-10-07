Kenny Atkinson reveals why Jarrett Allen won't start all 82 games for the Cavs
Last season, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was an iron man.
Allen started all 82 regular season games for the Cavaliers, helping the team win 64 games and secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
But don’t expect Allen to play all 82 games this year, as the Cavs are changing their approach to focus on success in the NBA Playoffs.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson was mindful of resting his superstars throughout the regular season during his first season with the Cavs. Despite Atkinson’s efforts, the Cavs were without multiple key contributors during their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers.
Having superstar-caliber players available in the NBA Playoffs will be of utmost importance for Atkinson, who spoke with Allen about not playing in all 82 games this season.
“I had a talk with him,” Atkinson said. “He’s open to a [rest plan].”
While Allen is a competitor who wants to help the Cavs win every game, they need him to show up when the lights are the brightest. Allen’s production dips slightly in the playoffs, so Atkinson decided it would be best to rest his big man to keep fresh legs on everybody.
Across 27 playoff games, Allen averages 12 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Since he’s open to a rest plan, the Cavs will still be able to have their double-double machine on the floor most nights, but some scheduled rest off could help increase his production in the postseason.
Allen has never missed more than 30 games in his eight seasons in the NBA. The 27 year-old center has been a model of consistency, and Cavs fans should expect that to continue under this new rest plan.
Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman made giving Allen some time off feasible this offseason. While Evan Mobley is beyond capable of managing the front court alone, Altman acquired Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant this offseason.
Nance and Bryant will give the Cavaliers better minutes than what Tristan Thompson was able to give the team last year. Both players also give Atkinson some flexibility with his lineups to construct the most dangerous team imaginable come spring time.
Earlier this week, newly-acquired point guard Lonzo Ball revealed that he will not participate in back-to-back games with the Cavs this season. Ball’s health has been one of the big questions throughout his career.
It’s apparent that the Cavaliers are focused on having their team healthiest and at their peak during the NBA Playoffs this season.