NBA Fans Loved Ty Jerome's Incredible Performance in Cavaliers Playoff Win Over Heat

The former Virginia guard caught fire in his postseason debut.

Mike Kadlick

Jerome was sensational in his playoff debut.
Jerome was sensational in his playoff debut. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
It was quite the day for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome.

After being named a finalist for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award earlier in the afternoon, the former University of Virginia guard took the floor for the Cavs in Game 1 of their playoff series versus the Miami Heat on Sunday night—and shined. He poured in 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting (including five-for-eight from three) while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists in their 121-100 win.

Jerome's performance came in his NBA playoff debut—which naturally had NBA fans fired up. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

Jerome's career night helped the Cavs build a 1-0 series lead over the Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night in Cleveland, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST from Rocket Arena.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

