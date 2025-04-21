NBA Fans Loved Ty Jerome's Incredible Performance in Cavaliers Playoff Win Over Heat
It was quite the day for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome.
After being named a finalist for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award earlier in the afternoon, the former University of Virginia guard took the floor for the Cavs in Game 1 of their playoff series versus the Miami Heat on Sunday night—and shined. He poured in 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting (including five-for-eight from three) while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists in their 121-100 win.
Jerome's performance came in his NBA playoff debut—which naturally had NBA fans fired up. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
Jerome's career night helped the Cavs build a 1-0 series lead over the Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night in Cleveland, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST from Rocket Arena.