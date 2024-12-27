What Moves The Cavaliers Must Make Before The Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers are legitimate Finals contenders this season, and they have a case that they're the best team in the NBA.
However, no team is perfect, and the Wine and Gold still have some decisions to make in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. Here are a few moves the front office must consider before February 6.
Payroll Flexibility For Cavaliers
The Cavaliers' success is partially due to their deep roster. Even outside of the core four and starting rotation, the Wine and Gold have key reserve pieces on their bench, such as Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, and George Niang.
As it stands, the Cavaliers are $1.9 million over the tax, so that depth combined with Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell's contract extension could create financial hurdles down the line.
Cleveland would be wise to try to get out of the luxury tax before the trade deadline. This is one of the reasons why both LeVert and Okoro are viewed as potential trade candidates for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland Must Add Another Wing
Cleveland's current roster makeup is working well, as evidenced by their 11.3 net rating, which is second -best in the NBA.
However, the Cavaliers must understand that what works in the regular season may not work in the playoffs. Therefore, the front office must do its best to add a true wing to the roster before the trade deadline.
Cleveland could be up against teams with more size and length on the perimeter in the postseason, and they currently don't have much to match that.
It's one of the reasons why they've struggled against the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics at times this season.
The Cavaliers must prioritize adding another wing before the trade deadline.
Address The Center Depth
The Cavaliers arguably have the best frontcourt in the NBA. However, their depth is pretty thin once you get past Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Adding another center to the roster may not be Cleveland's top priority in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, but it still should be something the front office considers if either Mobley or Allen becomes sidelined for a long time.