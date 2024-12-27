Cavs Insider

What Moves The Cavaliers Must Make Before The Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some tough decisions to make in the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.

Tommy Wild

Feb 8, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers are legitimate Finals contenders this season, and they have a case that they're the best team in the NBA.

However, no team is perfect, and the Wine and Gold still have some decisions to make in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline. Here are a few moves the front office must consider before February 6.

Payroll Flexibility For Cavaliers

The Cavaliers' success is partially due to their deep roster. Even outside of the core four and starting rotation, the Wine and Gold have key reserve pieces on their bench, such as Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, and George Niang.

As it stands, the Cavaliers are $1.9 million over the tax, so that depth combined with Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell's contract extension could create financial hurdles down the line.

Cleveland would be wise to try to get out of the luxury tax before the trade deadline. This is one of the reasons why both LeVert and Okoro are viewed as potential trade candidates for the Cavaliers.

Koby Altman talks to the media during media day
Oct 2, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman talks to the media during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland Must Add Another Wing

Cleveland's current roster makeup is working well, as evidenced by their 11.3 net rating, which is second -best in the NBA.

However, the Cavaliers must understand that what works in the regular season may not work in the playoffs. Therefore, the front office must do its best to add a true wing to the roster before the trade deadline.

Cleveland could be up against teams with more size and length on the perimeter in the postseason, and they currently don't have much to match that.

It's one of the reasons why they've struggled against the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics at times this season.

The Cavaliers must prioritize adding another wing before the trade deadline.

Address The Center Depth

The Cavaliers arguably have the best frontcourt in the NBA. However, their depth is pretty thin once you get past Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Adding another center to the roster may not be Cleveland's top priority in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, but it still should be something the front office considers if either Mobley or Allen becomes sidelined for a long time.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

