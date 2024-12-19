Insider Views This Cavaliers Duo As Possible Trade Candidates
NBA's trade season is ramping up as numerous players across the league recently became trade-eligible. Contenders have until December 6 to make any moves they feel are necessary to go on a Finals run during the spring.
Front offices across the league will have to make some tough decisions between now and then.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in an interesting position in terms of the trade market. They accomplished plenty of success early in the season but also lacked the financial flexibility that other teams had.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire suggested that the Cavaliers duo of Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro could be possible trade candidates for the coming months for two reasons: the eventual return of Max Strus and Clevelaend's current payroll dilemma.
"The upcoming return of Max Strus, who was a key starter last season, could throw a wrench in Cleveland's current roster," wrote Amico.
"With wings Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro both playing some of the best basketball of their careers, especially from beyond the arc, the question is whether Cleveland will keep them around if their production drops ... Looking at tradeable assets, LeVert ($16.6M) and Okoro ($10.2M) are the primary candidates if the Cavs seek to reduce payroll."
A trade involving LeVert or Okoro would have nothing to do with their play on the floor but solve the salary cap implications.
LeVert has been tremendous as Cleveland's sixth man this season. He's averaging 12.3 points off the bench and is connecting on a career-high 48 percent of his three-pointers.
Okoro is also living up to the contract he earned last offseason with his efficiency from behind the arc (49.2 percent) and the critical defense he provides to the starting lineup.
Trading either LeVert or Okoro would be difficult for the front office for multiple reasons. Both players fit the play style of the roster, which is important. There's also the fact that this team has incredible chemistry, and breaking up that core could risk damaging team morale.
It will be interesting to see if either player is mentioned in trade rumors as the trade deadline approaches.