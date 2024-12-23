Celtics Injury Report: Critical Big Man Could Miss Game vs Magic
The Boston Celtics are coming off a big win over the Chicago Bulls and are looking ahead The Celtics are now preparing for a game against the Orlando Magic and could be without critical forward Sam Hauser for the third straight game this season due to a lower back injury.
Hauser has complained about the nagging back injury earlier in the season saying “the back problems are an ongoing issue”, and he will continue monitoring and nursing it throughout the remainder of the season.
In Hauser’s absence, the Celtics are missing the presence of a versatile forward who can play inside out. He shoots the ball very well from deep, giving Boston better spacing offensively, and opening things up for other players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to score.
The 27-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He complements well with both rotational units on the floor, allowing head coach Joe Mazzulla to keep a strong supporting cast on the floor at all times.
He’s a perfect fit for the Celtics' offense, which relies heavily on ball movement and spacing. Hauser is not only a sharpshooter, but he moves efficiently off the ball, showcasing exactly what the Celtics are looking for in key role players.
Although Boston sits comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are hoping to see a return from Hauser soon. Especially after splitting games against Chicago. There’s been no indication when he will see a return, but he’s been listed as questionable ahead of Monday’s matchup.
In better news for Boston, star forward Kristaps Porzingis is nowhere found on the Celtics’ injury report. Three games prior, Porzingis exited the matchup against the Washington Wizards due to a right heel injury.
He was listed as questionable ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Bulls, but he ended up suiting up. Now, it appears as if he’s completely ready to go heading into Monday against the Magic.
As for Orlando, the team suffered a major blow as it was announced on Sunday backup center Moritz Wagner is out for the season to due an ACL injury. The 6-foot-11 Wagner is averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Magic (18-12), currently the No. 4 seed in the East.
