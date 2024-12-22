Jayson Tatum Unpacks Celtics Mindset After Redeeming Win Over Bulls
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the league. They sit at second in the East but hit a bit of a slide recently. They had lost two of their last four games, which, for them, constitutes a slide. Those losses only gave them six in the entire season. However, they just lost to the Chicago Bulls.
Boston lost that game in a frustrating game for them. They got a rematch the very next game against the Bulls, and they made sure to take out their frustration on them. They hammered Chicago, winning the game 123-98. It was a dominating performance from start to finish.
Jayson Tatum was the star of the game. He had a triple-double, scoring 43 points, nabbing 15 rebounds, and dishing out ten assists. The Bulls simply had no answer for him while he was on the court. Tatum showed why he's one of the best players in the NBA.
Tatum played so well that he was chosen as the player to take part in the post-game interview. In that interview, he was asked about how they responded following the loss in the first game to Chicago.
“Great teams respond. We’re not gonna be perfect. We’re not gonna win every game…But we’re champions. One thing we do well is respond.”
Tatum is the leader of this team and knows what it takes to be successful. This roster won the NBA title last season by being resilient following losses, and this year is no different. The team is basically the same, so they understand what it takes to respond following a loss.
Boston is still behind Cleveland for the top seed in the East. If they can keep responding with a 25-point win after losses, then they are going to be in good shape for the rest of the season. The Celtics also have the luxury of making a move at the trade deadline if they feel like it.
The Celtics should still be viewed as the favorites to repeat as champions. Games like this against Chicago show why. They are efficient from three, have a solid defensive lineup when the starters are out there, and are able to rebound the ball well.
Boston just needs to stay healthy for the rest of the season and into the playoffs to give themselves the best chance at winning it all.
More Celtics news: Sale of Celtics Reportedly Isn't 'Imminent' Despite Original Timeline