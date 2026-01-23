Boston Celtics injury report: Derrick White makes rare appearance for Brooklyn game
The Boston Celtics are in Brooklyn on Friday to start a back-to-back with Chicago and continue a road trip that was interrupted by a one-game stop at home Wednesday night. Their new injury report includes two regulars and a rare appearance by Derrick White.
Josh Minott remains out as he recovers from a sprained left ankle, as is Jayson Tatum as he tries to come back from the Achilles tear. White’s appearance on the report is not for an injury at all. The Celtics are giving him a day off to rest.
It will be just the second missed game for White this season. He sat out the November 30 matchup against Cleveland with a calf contusion, but immediately returned in the next game.
White has been incredibly durable for during his time with Boston. He played every game in his full first season with the Celtics, and then 73 and 76 games the following two. Durability wasn’t always his strong suit, though. He missed significant time in San Antonio with toe and foot injuries, and there were concerns about his ability to stay healthy when he was first traded to Boston.
White is struggling a bit with his efficiency this season, with his overall field goal percentage, and his effective field goal percentage, currently at career lows. His style of play has changed significantly, as White is much more of a pick-and-roll ball-handler instead of a spot-up shooter. Chances are that it’s a one-season change, and that Tatum’s eventual return will push him back into a more familiar role.
Overall, White is averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.
