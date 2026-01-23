Second starter added to Boston Celtics injury report vs. Brooklyn

The Celtics announced yesterday that Derrick White would be joining Josh Minott and Jayson Tatum on the injury report, giving their starting guard a rest day against the Brooklyn Nets Friday night.

Then late Friday morning, the Celtics added starting center Neemias Queta to the injury report, listing him as questionable with an illness. That usually means he'll give it a try before the game and then make a decision after going through warmups.

Queta has been a revelation for the Celtics this season, going from unplayable for long stretches last season to one of Boston's most effective players at his position. He's been a net positive all season long, with Boston's defense holding teams to 10.2 fewer point per 100 possessions when he's on the floor versus when he's off.

Queta has only missed two games this season and has started all 41 games in which he's played.

This will be just the second missed game for White this season. He sat out the November 30 matchup against Cleveland with a calf contusion, but immediately returned in the next game.

White is struggling a bit with his efficiency this season, with his overall field goal percentage, and his effective field goal percentage, currently at career lows. His style of play has changed significantly, as White is much more of a pick-and-roll ball-handler instead of a spot-up shooter. Chances are that it’s a one-season change, and that Tatum’s eventual return will push him back into a more familiar role.