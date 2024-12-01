Celtics' Jaylen Brown Surprisingly Ruled Out For Cavaliers Showdown
The Boston Celtics will play their 20th game of the season Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, they will be without two key players, including NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
Brown will miss Sunday's contest due to an illness.
Brown was a late scratch after not being listed on any of the previous injury reports. At best, he will be considered questionable for the next game, which is on Monday against the Miami Heat.
Brown has been phenomenal all season long. In 15 games, he's averaged 24.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
While the loss of Brown in this game is significant, it doesn't get any better for Boston. The Celtics will also be without another one of their key players, guard Derrick White.
White left Friday's win over the Bulls midway through the third quarter and didn't return due to right foot soreness. While the 30-year-old guard won't suit up Sunday, his original status of questionable suggests the injury will not cause a long-term absence.
His next chance to play will also be on Monday against the Heat. White has yet to miss a game this season for the Celtics, and he laced up for 73 last year. During the 2024-25 regular season, White is averaging a career-best 18.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
White has been huge for Boston from the moment he arrived. In his three-plus seasons in the Northeast, White has averaged 13.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 45 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in 200 total games.
Although the loss of White and Brown is not ideal, Boston will have Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porziņģis. All three are key players; they proved that last year and continue to be so this season.
Holiday will play through right adductor tightness on Sunday. The veteran guard should be able to handle his normal workload, especially with White sidelined. In his last five outings since returning from a one-game absence due to left knee tendinopathy, Holiday has averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.8 minutes per game.
Porziņģis has started in each of his two regular-season appearances this year, during which he has averaged 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks across 24.0 minutes per game.
Horford is also set to go. He has been solid for Boston, averaging 9.5 points per game.
More Celtics: Former Celtics Star Could Land With Rival Lakers in Blockbuster Trade