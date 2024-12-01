Former Celtics Star Could Land With Rival Lakers in Blockbuster Trade
If there is anything that all fans of the Boston Celtics can agree on, it's that the Los Angeles Lakers are enemy No. 1. The long-time rivalry has transcended decades and is still going strong to this day.
It's rare for these teams to share players due to the rivalry but it does happen occasionally. Ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline, it seems that Los Angeles could have their eyes on a former Celtics point guard.
During a recent segment from NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, he mentioned former Celtics guard Marcus Smart as a possibility for the Lakers. Fischer did mention that the Memphis Grizzlies would likely want a haul of draft picks to part with the guard.
"I keep hearing about centers for them, we've talked plenty about the Lakers and the centers market taking shape with [Washington Wizards starting center] Jonas Valančiūnas continuing to be a name linked to there," Fischer said during a recent stream. "Marcus Smart is someone who in theory could fit into that D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino type of package."
Smart was a longtime member of the Celtics before the team traded him a few years ago. The veteran guard would be great for the Lakers but many fans wouldn't want to see him end up in Los Angeles.
The former Defensive Player of the Year could give the Lakers a true point of attack defender as they try to go for another NBA title. It would likely cost them at least two first-round draft picks to land Smart, something Los Angeles has been hesitant to give up in any trade deals.
The Lakers only have two available draft picks to use in any deal at this time.
The 30-year-old is averaging 9.4 points on .380/.320/.857 shooting splits, 4.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks across his 10 games for Memphis. His shooting is a little down but playing alongside players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis would likely help things.
It remains to be seen what the Lakers will do but Smart could be on their radar. Fans in Boston hope it's not the case but it's out of their hands at this point.
