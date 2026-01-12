Jaylen Brown went scorched earth on the referees following the Boston Celtics' 100-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night at the TD Garden.

Brown took aim at Curtis Blair and the zebra crew for allowing Spurs defenders to be overly physical in the paint, as Celtics defenders weren't offered the same courtesy. Brown dared the NBA to fine him for his comments.

"I'll accept the fine at this point," Brown said. "I thought it was some bulls*** tonight. I think they're a good defensive team, but they ain't that damn good. I hope somebody could just pull up the clips, because it's the same s*** every time we play a good team. It's like, they refuse to make a call, and they call touch-fouls on the other end. That's just extremely frustrating, bro.

"We play hard. We are outplaying our expectations. We compete hard on the defensive end. They reward the other team with touch-fouls, and we go down there and guys are allowed to get away with it. Somebody, please, pull it up. Every time we play a good team the inconsistency is crazy. I'll take the f----ing fine. Curtis (Blair), all them dudes, was terrible tonight. I don't care; they can fine me whatever they want. It's crazy. Every time we play a good team, it's the same bulls---. Somebody, please, pull up the clips."

Brown didn't go to the free-throw line once despite 28 shot attempts from the field. The Celtics as a team had four free-throw attempts, two apiece from Derrick White and Neemias Queta. There was definitely something up with that whistle.

It's just that Brown recently called himself out for this issue.

Jaylen Brown Admitted Worrying About Refs Cost Celtics vs Nuggets

Brown just admitted this past week, after a 114-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets, that complaining about the refs costs his team on defense, since he doesn't get back across half court as quickly while verbally jousting and the team's mindset is affected whenever he does it.

“I’m one of the more aggressive players in the league,” Brown said. “I drive a lot, and the whistle didn’t equate to that. Maybe they wanted to make an emphasis, I don’t know. But I’ll adjust for the next game and kind of see how the game is being called, because if you don’t get some of those calls, and they look like bad shots, and it kind of snowballs on defense.”

We'll see if Brown can get this under control before it costs Boston more games, and costs his wallet more money.