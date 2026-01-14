Sam Hauser is Making Brad Stevens' Job Easier as Deadline Approaches

Sam Hauser, not Anfernee Simons, is the Celtic Brad Stevens needs to consider shipping out of Boston ahead of the February 5 trade deadline. Monday night was another example of that during the team's 98-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Granted, the Celtics were missing Jaylen Brown. Nothing about the offense functioned the same as it typically did. Still, Simons played effectively the same role off the bench and Hauser greatly struggled from the field.

This wasn't even an anomaly for Hauser during the 2025-26 season. Hauser has double-digit sub-30% scoring nights. He has a handful of 0-fers from the field, so 2/7 isn't even as bad as it's gotten this season.

With or without Brown, and certainly without Jayson Tatum, Hauser has been a net negative this season. Hauser is in the first year of a four-year, $45 million contract. That's not a bank-breaking pact, but it's one that would be convenient to move off of to get underneath the salary cap.

Stevens has made it clear contending in 2025-26 is the goal, and at this point, moving off Hauser doesn't move them further away from it.

Sam Hauser isn't What He Once Was For the Celtics

What's sad about Hauser's shooting decline is that he used to be an indelible part of one of the greatest rosters the NBA has ever seen. In 2023-24 and 2024-25, he was a sharpshooting role player who excelled in his one role as guys like Luke Kornet, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford covered the gritty details.

Now, the money he's paid doesn't make sense for the role he can, and can't, play on the roster as it is. Hauser's shooting touch isn't gone, but the fit no longer makes the kind of sense it once did. Boston needs versatility, like what Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh provide. At the rate he's going, Gonzalez could end up being as efficient from beyond the arc. He's getting reps in early and often.

Hauser is a case of a great role player seeing his role shift, and his need to the team wane as young, cheaper talent joined the roster. On the right contender, Hauser can still shift a game with his shooting. He can still be an elite marksman.

Stevens should give him that chance at the deadline if it comes down to trading Simons or Hauser. Simons is earning his spot here in January. Hauser isn't.

Enough losing between now and the deadline, though, and they could both be goners.