Celtics News: Kristaps Porzingis's Return Leaves Big Questions For Joe Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics have looked like the best team all season and they are currently the favorites to repeat as NBA champions. Boston has done this behind a strong core of players who know what it takes to win at the highest level.
The Celtics have a star-studded roster and it's helped them thrive in the league. Behind stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have put together a special collection of players.
Boston just got star center Kristaps Porziņģis back from injury and he has continued to fit in well. But with Porziņģis back in the lineup, it forces head coach Joe Mazzulla to switch around the rotation.
Mazzulla will have to figure out how to maneuver his players in the best way possible, ensuring that nobody gets left behind. Behind Porziņģis, the Celtics have Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Neemias Queta in the frontcourt rotation to worry about.
Queta weighed in on how he expects things to be handled, ensuring that he is ready to go whenever called upon.
“I’m pretty sure last year we had a lot of things together that we could hopefully -- we got so many different ways,” Queta said. “We can play double bigs as well sometimes. There’s always room for just everybody getting in. So we come in every day ready to go.”
The former second-round pick also is glad to have Porziņģis back in the mix.
“It can change a little bit. I might not have to help as much at the rim,” Queta said. “But another rim threat you can throw lobs at, shoot 3s. He just boosts our team and gives us another completely different look.”
It can be challenging to coach this many talented players but Mazzulla has found a way to keep everyone happy and engaged. It's why Boston dominates on the floor and is seen as the favorite to repeat.
It will be up to Mazzulla to figure this out but he has shown that he can more than handle these situations. His calm demeanor has helped the Celtics get out of plenty of jams during his tenure as the head coach and it is why he is so highly viewed within the organization.
